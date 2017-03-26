Update On Mauro Ranallo After Missing WWE SmackDown For The Second Week In A Row

After missing SmackDown LIVE last week, Mauro Ranallo was again absent on this week’s show. It was explained on-air that Ranallo missed last week’s show due to bad weather and this week’s show due to being out sick.

Mixed martial arts commentary partner Bas Rutten was a guest recently on SiriusXM’s The Luke Thomas Show, where he gave an update on his close friend.

Luke Thomas asked Rutten about Ranallo, and his response confirmed rumors that Ranallo’s been dealing with a mental health condition he’s frequently shared with the public in the past.

“Yeah, he’s doing okay, ya know? As everybody knows, he’s very vocal about it, but Mauro is bi-polar,” Rutten said.

“Sometimes — a couple of times a year, things [are] going too fast and he needs to just simply slow down and uh . . . but he’s doing good. I talked to him and he’s sent me funny video clips . . . it’s all in good spirits, I think he will be back to normal very soon.”

While usually active on social media, Ranallo has stayed quiet aside from thanking his supporters in this tweet on Thursday.