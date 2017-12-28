Update On Neville’s WWE Status

With the WWE giving Hideo Itami Neville’s Rings of Saturn finisher, it’s believed that this is a sign that talks of a return between Neville and WWE are more or less dead.



Itami had been using the Go to Sleep, but after Brian Kendrick was injured by the move on RAW, Itami used the submission finish on 205 Live the next night. The hold is the same that Neville had been using during his heel run in the cruiserweight division.



