Update On New WWE Show, DDP Talks AEW Going Head To Head With NXT

– As previously noted, it has been rumored that WWE will have a talk show series on FS1 hosted by Renee Young. Twitter account @WrestleVotes has provided the following update:

Source confirms a new, weekly studio show will begin in October on FS1. It will be live from Los Angeles, every Tuesday night hosted by Renee Young & Booker T. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 14, 2019

– In an interview with AJC.com, Diamond Dallas Page commented on AEW going head to head with NXT on Wednesday nights:

“Hell yeah, everybody always wants war. We don’t want anybody to get killed, but they want war,” he said. “When there’s no competition, things (and) fans get dull. When wrestling really works is when you blur the lines and reality — you don’t know what is reality.”