Update On New WWE Tag Team Title Designs

Belt Fan Dan noted the following about new designs for the WWE tag team titles:
As I reported a few months back, newly designed WWE tag team belts ARE done and ARE in NY/NJ for WrestleMania. I have not been told if they will be debuted this weekend, but they are on site. Millican made, new designs, removable team sideplates.
— BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) April 5, 2019
I'm being told Smackdown is same as current with removable team sideplate modification. Raw tags are a new design.
I have not seen them, just reporting from a long time, trusted source.
— BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) April 5, 2019