Update On New WWE Tag Team Title Designs

Belt Fan Dan noted the following about new designs for the WWE tag team titles:

As I reported a few months back, newly designed WWE tag team belts ARE done and ARE in NY/NJ for WrestleMania. I have not been told if they will be debuted this weekend, but they are on site. Millican made, new designs, removable team sideplates.

I'm being told Smackdown is same as current with removable team sideplate modification. Raw tags are a new design.

I have not seen them, just reporting from a long time, trusted source.

