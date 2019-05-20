Update On New WWE Title Rumors (Possible Spoiler), NXT WarGames III

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the rumors regarding the new title that Mick Foley will be introducing on RAW tonight:
Lots of rumors surrounding the new championship Mick Foley is introducing. Source says it’s not a Legends belt in anyway & not connected to Saudi Arabia. It’s not “hardcore” either, although it’s going to play off the rule where the title can be defended anywhere at anytime.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 20, 2019
– Triple H announced the following regarding NXT Takeover: WarGames III:
.@WWENXT brings the war to Chicago #SurvivorSeries weekend…#NXTTakeOver: WarGames is LIVE Saturday, November 23rd from the @AllstateArena.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am CT at https://t.co/RDX9iI3fat.#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/2zKqjg4f0v
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2019