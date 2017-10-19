Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status

There’s a rumor going around stating Nia Jax possibly did the same as Neville by walking out of last week’s Raw at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The rumors began Tuesday when a Twitter account — the same one that first spread word of Neville’s walkout last week — tweeted about rumors of Nia being upset and maybe leaving Raw last week.

In an update on the situation, WWE sources denied to PWInsider.com that Jax has quit the company.

PWInsider.com can confirm that Jax was not at Monday’s Raw in Portland, Oregon, although she was originally slated to be there. One source believed that WWE originally planned for Sasha Banks to face Jax at WWE TLC this Sunday instead of Alicia Fox.

PWInsider.com can also confirm that Jax is no longer scheduled to film material for the new season of Total Divas this week in New York City. She had been slated to film content on Thursday and Friday, according to a source close to the production of the reality series. So, Jax is absolutely off the road for obligations she was originally slated for. The root cause of that, whether that be approved time off or something else, is unclear.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Tuesday that WWE granted her a leave of absence for “personal reasons.”

Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer addressed Satin’s report on the F4WOnline.com message board during last night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE. According to him, the rumor that Jax was granted a leave of absence comes from wrestlers in WWE. However, he was told by WWE management that she was not granted a leave of absence.

Meltzer wrote, “WWE wrestlers think leave of absence is accurate. WWE management says it’s not.”

PWInsider.com reached out to WWE yesterday regarding Jax, but as of this morning, has not heard back.