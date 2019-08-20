Update On NXT Announcement, Mauro Ranallo’s NXT Future

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed why the NXT to USA Network announcement wasn’t made as reported:

Levesque told the NXT talent this on Thursday. It's coming soon enough. Stock market price already reflects the story. https://t.co/YmARQZQ3UJ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 20, 2019

– Dave Meltzer commented on Mauro Ranallo’s status with the NXT brand once the USA Network move takes place:

“Right now as far as we know Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix are going to host the shows. We have not heard differently. You know there’s obviously a history with Vince McMahon and Mauro Ranallo, it’s well-known.”

“One of the things is that Vince — and I don’t know if this is going to change because Vince is not expected to be at these Wednesday shows and that’s a big part of it.”