Update On PAC Replacing Jon Moxley, AEW Ticket Sales

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley picked up an elbow infection while competing in the G1 tournament. Regarding PAC replacing Moxley at All Out against Kenny Omega, it’s unknown if PAC will be working with AEW past All Out. PAC is expected to continue working for Dragon Gate after All Out and the promotion had no issue with PAC doing the one match for AEW. PAC vs. Omega was something that AEW had been planning months ago which made it an easy choice when Moxley got injured.

– While AEW reportedly sold thousands of tickets on Friday for both Pittsburgh and Charleston, neither show has sold out at this time. The hope is that the buzz from All Out and the TNT debut will boost ticket sales as the events draw closer.