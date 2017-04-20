Update On Paige’s WWE Status, Interesting Story About “Glorious” and Shinsuke Nakamura

– There are currently no storyline plans for Paige moving forward once she is recovered from neck surgery, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. The Rock’s movie about Paige might end up being the only reason she is brought back to television at this point. It’s also unknown if she wants to come back since being on the road constantly could affect her relationship with Alberto El Patron.

– Meltzer also reports that the “Glorious” theme song was not written for Bobby Roode but rather for Shinsuke Nakamura, who ended up turning it down. Nakamura reportedly didn’t feel that the song fit his character and worked with WWE to come up with “The Rising Sun” song instead. As it turns out, the situation worked out great for both Roode and Nakamura as both have gotten over very well with their respective entrances.