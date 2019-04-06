Update On Rey Mysterio’s WrestleMania Status After Ankle Injury

Rey Mysterio is expected to be cleared to compete at WrestleMania 35 after sustaining an ankle injury during a match against Baron Corbin on Raw last Monday.

According to a report tonight by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Mysterio was “walking around fine” on Thursday night in New York City. Therefore, he “should be ready to go for WrestleMania.” He is scheduled to challenge Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at WrestleMania.

Because of the injury, Mysterio was forced out of his previously scheduled match with Andrade on SmackDown LIVE. WWE.com said Mysterio will continue to be evaluated as WrestleMania draws closer.