Update On Rey Mysterio’s WrestleMania Status, Triple H Honors DX With HOF Cufflinks

— Rey Mysterio has been cleared to compete tonight at WrestleMania 35 after sustaining an ankle injury during a match against Baron Corbin on Raw last Monday.

Sources in WWE confirmed to F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on Saturday that his match against United States Champion Samoa Joe is scheduled to take place.

Mysterio was supposed to face Andrade last Wednesday on SmackDown LIVE, but his injury resulted in the match being canceled. Sunday’s match was in question as late as Wednesday and he was walking around without problem on Monday.

— In honor of D-Generation X’s induction into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, Triple H presents the members of DX with a very personal gift to forever remember the occasion.