Update On Ric Flair’s Medical Condition

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com posted the following with an update from Starrcast’s Conrad Thompson:

Conrad Thompson says the Ric Flair situation “is not as grave or serious” as TMZ makes it out, and says that this was a planned procedure that Ric Flair wanted to have before Las Vegas. He stated that Flair and the family knew the procedure was coming and he could have had it before or after Vegas, and wanted to feel good for Starrcast.

Flair posted about his Starrcast appearance yesterday: