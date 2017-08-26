Update On Ric Flair’s Recovery, Latest News On Hulk Hogan & WWE, Samoa Joe vs. John Cena (Video)

– Hulk Hogan posted the following message on Twitter regarding Ric Flair’s recovery from recent surgery:

Thank you God for Ric's healing and perfect health today,and so it is amen! Only love. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 26, 2017

– Speaking of Hulk Hogan, he was left out of a recent WWE survey that asked fans to select their top 10 favorite WWE/NXT superstars or legends. Names on the list included Goldberg, Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage. It appears that WWE is still trying to downplay Hogan’s existence in the WWE Universe as much as possible.

– John Cena had his first WWE one-on-one match with Samoa Joe on Friday night in Carbondale, Illinois. You can check out footage of the finish below: