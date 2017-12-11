Update On Rich Swann Being Arrested

As noted, Rich Swann was arrested early Sunday morning in Gainesville, FL. Swann is being charged with Kidnapping and False Imprisonment, which is a third-degree felony in Florida that is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted. He is also being charged with Battery, which is a first degree misdemeanor that is punishable with up to one year in jail or 12 months probation and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

In an update, Swann was released from jail on Sunday and his case has been assigned to a judge. The WWE superstar faces up to 5 years in jail for false imprisonment.