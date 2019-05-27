Update On Road Dogg – WWE, Mike Kanellis Speaks Out

— One item which came out among the many reports of backstage chaos at WrestleMania 35 involved Brian G. James (aka Road Dogg) stepping down as the co-lead writer of SmackDown LIVE. Reports varied on whether it was a planned, mutually decided on move or due to James’ frustration with things like scripts being re-written at the last minute.

Either way, there’s an update on what James is doing now. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, James is now working full-time with NXT out of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Johnson pointed out a brief appearance by James during the WWE PC Combine 2019 special that aired yesterday on the WWE Network.

Johnson has yet to confirm James’ official role and title.

— WWE star Mike Kanellis commented on the state of the 205 Live brand and the lack of fans in the building for the shows:

Guys, on @WWE205Live we actually get to WRESTLE. If that’s your kinda thing, wrestling on a pro wrestling show, please watch. I promise you won’t be disappointed. #wwe — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019