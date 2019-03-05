Update On Ronda Rousey and The RAW Women’s Title Storyline

On this week’s WWE RAW, Stephanie McMahon announced that Becky Lynch’s 60-day suspension was lifted. If Becky agreed to sign a waiver that WWE isn’t responsible if she gets hurt, Becky will face Charlotte Flair at WWE Fastlane for the vacant RAW women’s title.

Rousey came out at the end of the show and said that she never agreed to vacate the title. Stephanie handed the title back to Rousey and said that if Becky defeats Charlotte at Fastlane, it will be a triple threat match at Wrestlemania for the title. Rousey proceeded to viciously attacked Becky to end the show.