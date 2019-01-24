In an update on Ronda Rousey possibly leaving WWE after Wrestlemania, ProWrestlingSheet.com reports that Rousey apparently told WWE officials in November that she would likely taking a break after Wrestlemania. However, a WWE rep said the following to TMZ.com: “Ronda Rousey is under contract with WWE until April 10, 2021. Whether she wants to start a family is a private matter.”

TMZ also noted the following:

“Multiple sources connected to Ronda tell TMZ Sports she’s ‘super happy’ in her new career and isn’t ready to pull the plug just yet.”