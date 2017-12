Sports Illustrated came out with a report last week that stated former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey was finalizing details to sign with the WWE. Rousey has been training in the ring (at times at the WWE Performance Center).

TMZ is now reporting that after talking with “independent sources” on both sides, she has yet to sign anything with the WWE. TMZ Sports continued that one source put it, “[Ronda’s team] hasn’t begun any negotiations with the WWE.”