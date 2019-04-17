Update On Samoa Joe’s WWE Status; Storyline Nixed

UThe current belief is that Samoa Joe will be moving to RAW with the United States title. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about Joe’s status:

“Samoa Joe is going to be on RAW. That hasn’t been announced. He was gonna be announced on the show, but since he was sent to the doctor or whatever — taken off the show. They were going to announce that last [Monday] night.”

Meltzer also commented on the rumored Bobby Roode and Chad Gable split being nixed:

“So Bobby Roode and Chad Gable were building that team up to do a split with Bobby Roode going heel — that’s all out the window now.”