Update On Shawn Michaels Appearing On WWE SmackDown, Jinder Mahal

— Shawn Michaels, who is among the WWE greats scheduled for Raw Reunion this Monday, announced Thursday that he’ll also appear on SmackDown LIVE in an interesting new capacity: guest commentator.

Don’t expect to see Michaels appear on SmackDown LIVE beyond Tuesday. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, HBK’s commentating appearance “is a one-time thing.”

— Jinder Mahal celebrated his birthday on Friday as the former WWE Champion turned 33 years old.