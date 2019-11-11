Update On Sin Cara’s Status With WWE

WWE sources have indicated that Sin Cara is not going to be granted a release from the company despite publicly asking for one earlier today, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Johnson also noted the following:

“We are also told that while he was initially slated to go to TV at the end of the European tour, he will instead be going home and will not be working Raw in Boston, MA next week.”

Sin Cara reportedly has three years left on his contract which would mean his contract doesn’t expire until 2022. Sin Cara, who is friends with Alberto Del Rio, reportedly has interest in working for the MMA promotion Combates America alongside Del Rio.