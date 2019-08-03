Update On SmackDown Changes, Bully Ray Talks WWE vs. AEW

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, not only did Vince McMahon have this week’s Smackdown Live re-written just hours before the show aired, Vince was also making changes to the second hour while the first hour was still taking place. Meltzer noted that “Vince felt the show presented to him both didn’t do a good job following up from the prior week, nor did it build SummerSlam strongly enough.” Eric Bischoff and Bruce Prichard were said to be working on the show but Bischoff reportedly doesn’t have much to do with creative ideas at this point “as he’s just learning who is what and the system.”

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on WWE possibly having counter programming against the debut of AEW on TNT:

“He’ll [Vince McMahon] probably do like a Saturday Night’s Main Event on Wednesday and load it to the balls just to fight AEW on their first night. Vince really wants to take the wind out of the sails of that first AEW show on TNT. WWE runs of the risk of their fan base checking out AEW. If they check it out, they might like it better.”