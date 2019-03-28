Update On Stacey Ervin Jr.’s WWE Status

Stacey Ervin Jr., who is one of WWE’s top prospects at the WWE Performance Center and NXT, is rumored to have quit the sports-entertainment organization.

Casey of Squared Circle Sirens claimed Friday on Twitter that the gymnast-turned-wrestler has quit WWE.

So… I heard Stacey Ervin Jr quit and judging by his tweets it seems like it's true. — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) March 22, 2019

Casey added a few minutes later that Ervin recently had a concussion scare, which prompted him to quit WWE. He was told to think about it but people think “he’s 100% done.”

He was given some time to think about it but people think he's 100% done. He had what I'm told was a concussion scare and that's what did him in. — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) March 22, 2019

In an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer reported today in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ervin is still under contract to WWE, but on hiatus while he makes up his mind on what he wants to do. He is most likely leaving WWE but has not made a final decision.

Ervin suffered a concussion after getting dropped on his head by Montez Ford during his NXT TV debut on January 30 (he partnered with Humberto Carrillo in a loss to Ford and Angelo Dawkins). He was cleared to return to action three weeks later and worked five more matches. His last bout took place on March 8 with a victory over Daniel Vidot.

Ervin is pursuing a new endeavor in the meantime. He has made a number of posts on his Twitter and Instagram accounts since last week hyping his own fitness program.

💥 I’m stoked about this project, & I cannot wait to see the results it brings to those who commit. Start where you are with what you have, & transform yourself. Reply “I’m in!” if your interested. More details coming soon! Stay wavy. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/IvfPkwuKVi — Stacey Ervin Jr. (@staceyervinjr) March 21, 2019

🕴🏽 Very soon I will be sharing some major news & big secrets that will help transform thousands of bodies, minds & energy levels. It’s simple. Start where you are, with what you have, & own your goals. I’m in. Are you? 🌊 pic.twitter.com/1RG3UVLisp — Stacey Ervin Jr. (@staceyervinjr) March 22, 2019

Hailing from Taylor, Michigan, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Ervin was a member of the University of Michigan’s 2013 NCAA Championship men’s gymnastics team. He has plenty of medals to his name, including the 2015 U.S. floor exercise bronze medal and the 2015 Winter Cup floor exercise silver medal.

Ervin began training at the WWE Performance Center last July. Ervin attended a three-day tryout at the WWE Performance Center the previous February, during which he blew away scouts with his dazzling agility. Of the 37 athletes to take part in the tryout, WWE only offered developmental contracts to Ervin and MJ Jenkins.

It did not take long for Ervin to make his wrestling debut as he had his first-ever match in September.

Since then, Ervin has been a regular presence at NXT live events in Florida as he’s worked close to 30 matches. Dave Meltzer reported last week in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ervin has drawn rave reviews from management.