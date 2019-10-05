Update On Steve Austin WWE Return Speculation, Taz – SmackDown

– Despite Podcast One sending out a press release regarding Steve Austin’s comments about possibly doing one more match, it doesn’t appear that Austin will be wrestling again. Regarding Crown Jewel speculation, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “we’ve been told that Austin is not at this point on this show, nor is that expected to change.”

– Taz noted on Twitter that he wasn’t invited to be part of the Friday Night Smackdown premiere on FOX: