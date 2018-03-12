Update On The Big Show’s WWE Status, What Happened After Fastlane Went Off Air?

– Sports Illustrated reports that although Big Show’s WWE contract did expire in February, the sports entertainment company signed him to an agents contract in order to keep him with the company and to stop him from working somewhere else. Show has gone on record in previous interviews that he will “definitely be back by WrestleMania.”

– After Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event went off the air, John Cena stayed in the ring to show respect to WWE Champion AJ Styles. Cena also stopped on the stage to applaud the WWE Champion.