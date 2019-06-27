Update On The Fan That Was Confronted By Bully Ray

Wrestling fan Josh Ketch, who was recently involved in an confrontation with Bully Ray last month during an ROH show, was invited by Kevin Owens to attend WWE RAW this week in Portland, OR. Ketch wrote:

“Kevin reached out to share his disappointment and frustration about what happened to me and to apologize for an incident that he wasn’t even apart of.”

ROH never released an official resolution regarding the incident between Ketch and Bully Ray.