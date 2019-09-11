Update On The Future Of The WWE 205 Live Brand

Triple H recently did an interview with Newsweek.com. Here are a few highlights.

We’ve seen rosters from different brands move to NXT recently. Does the move to USA allow more freedom for roster members to move between main and NXT?

“Yeah I think you’ll see that RAW will become very much distinctly its own brand as well as SmackDown on Fox. And NXT will be its own. The ability, as time moves on, for people to move from RAW to SmackDown, and NXT to RAW or SmackDown, but also RAW or SmackDown to NXT.

NXT UK will sit under that NXT banner as well, probably 205 too breathing some life into it a little bit. That creates three distinct brands that talent, over the course of their career – which hopefully is long – where they can migrate from one to the other and be reinvigorated and have fresh starts and have longer, more meaningful and lucrative careers while staying within the same company.”

So 205 Live will sit under the NXT umbrella?

“You’ll start to see 205 begin to. I think it always existed as an island onto itself, a little bit, and it’s become lost in this limbo. You’ll begin to see it move more towards the NXT banner and the talent there. We have a lot of talent. For them to begin to compete either open against anyone or in the cruiserweight division, but have that title sit under the NXT brand is more meaningful. It creates more opportunities for more people.

As for RAW and SmackDown, it’s an open division for them. When you’re on both shows, everybody is competing against everybody.”