Update On The Hardys – TNA Legal Battle

The Hardys successfully defended the Ring of Honor tag team titles on the ROH 15th anniversary show Friday night.

It should be noted that the Hardys did not use their “Broken” music and didn’t use the “Broken” names due to the recent legal threats by TNA Impact Wrestling. They didn’t do anything to encourage “delete” chants but the fans did them anyways.

Apparently this was a decision by the promotion, as Matt Hardy continued to use the references after the event on Twitter.