Update On The Length Of WWE Backlash PPV Event

The Backlash pay-per-view event takes place on May 6, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

The event is set to have a have a one-hour Kickoff Show and three-hour pay-per-view event on the WWE Network. There was some speculation online that WWE might make it a four-hour show considering it will be a dual-branded event.

Here is the updated card:

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy © vs. Randy Orton

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax © vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella © vs. Charlotte Flair