In a backstage WWE video, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins requested a tag team title match with The Revival soon.

There is internet speculation that WWE could be breaking up The Revival soon. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“You know what I think is honestly going to happen? I think that if they have annoyed Vince enough and he gave them the titles and they’re still bothering him. I think what he’s going to do is he’s going to break them up.”