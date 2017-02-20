Update On The Rock & Tonight’s WWE RAW, Post-Show Filming

As noted, The Rock will be at tonight’s WWE RAW to film scenes for “Fighting With My Family,” the movie based on Paige and her family that Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions is teaming with WWE Studios for.

Rock confirmed on Twitter that the filming will take place after RAW goes off the air. He also posted this photo of Thea Trinidad, who plays the Divas Champion in the movie, in the ring with indie wrestler Tessa Blanchard, who is apparently doing stunts/ring work for Florence Pugh, the actress playing Paige.

Rock posted the following today:

Big night tonight for our hard working @Florence_Pugh. Once @WWE RAW goes off the air we shoot her big scene. #FightingWithMyFamily https://t.co/yIuP1XBPBc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 20, 2017