Update On The Rumored Matches For WWE TLC

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update on the matches that were rumored for the WWE TLC PPV:

“AJ [Styles] and [Randy] Orton was moved to RAW on Monday so that will not be on the show. Braun Strowman was not medically cleared so Nakamura vs. Strowman is not going to be on the show. Bayley and Lacey Evans, after shooting angles for it, the decision was made that it was too early so they’re not planning it for probably [until] the Royal Rumble. They wanna hold off for the Royal Rumble which is a long way away for angles that were shot now.”

Meltzer also commented on the Viking Radiers’ opponents for the PPV:

“It was always going to be Gallows and Anderson. I haven’t asked since they announced this [open challenge]. Monday when I asked it was still Gallows and Anderson.”