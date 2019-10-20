Update On The Status Of The WWE 205 Live Brand

It appears that 205 Live will be continuing despite the future of the brand being uncertain in recent weeks. In a video posted on WWE’s social media, 205 Live general manager announced that NXT stars will be joining the 205 Live brand full-time. In addition to that, cruiserweight champion Lio Rush will be returning to the show.

Some of #WWENXT's BEST competitors under 2️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ pounds will be returning to #205Live FULL TIME! Any recommendations? pic.twitter.com/WILcp4V63r — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2019