Update On The Status Of The WWE 205 Live Brand

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It appears that 205 Live will be continuing despite the future of the brand being uncertain in recent weeks. In a video posted on WWE’s social media, 205 Live general manager announced that NXT stars will be joining the 205 Live brand full-time. In addition to that, cruiserweight champion Lio Rush will be returning to the show.

