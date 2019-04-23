Update On The Status Of The WWE Backlash PPV

It appears that the WWE Backlash PPV might still be taking place in June but a week later than expected. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said about the situation:

“It is not 100% as of this moment that June 7th will be in Saudi Arabia, but they are going with the idea that they will be. It’s a high percentage sure because now they’re making moves.”

“They have not canceled any of the domestic shows that weekend, but like Oakland and Stockton have not been canceled. Denver and Salt Lake City which would be the weekend of that pay-per-view have been moved back a week so they’ve been moved. So they have done that.”

“The San Diego pay-per-view which was Backlash for June 16th is now a house show. They didn’t want to do — I guess the idea is they didn’t want to do two pay-per-views in a row… two weekends in a row it would have been June 7th and the 16th so they moved the Backlash to the 23rd and they’re booking it in Tacoma on the 23rd and San Diego getting a house show.”