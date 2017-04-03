Update On The Undertaker Returning To WWE Television

The Undertaker is expected back on WWE television this coming week to set the stage for an appearance at WrestleMania 33.

This is according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, who was also told this morning that he is expected to appear on Raw on Monday.

The Undertaker will likely face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 on April 2. “The Deadman” has made a handful of television appearances since beating Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32. His last appearance took place at the Royal Rumble, where he eliminated Goldberg before getting thrown out by Reigns.