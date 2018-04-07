Update On The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 34 Status

PWinsider.com is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in New Orleans, which is the site of WrestleMania 34.

Although WWE has yet to announce that Taker would face John Cena at the event, it’s been reported that the match will take place at Mania.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.