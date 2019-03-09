Update On The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Status, Why Alexa Bliss Missed RAW

— WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania 35, which leads to natural speculation of a return by The Undertaker. According to a report today by WrestleVotes, “The Deadman” is currently slated to appear on the show.

Whether or not Undertaker wrestles on the show is still up in the air at this point. WrestleVotes, however, notes that there were discussions this week on the 53-year-old wrestling.

Getting a ton of Undertaker / WrestleMania questions. Here’s what I’ll say: it would shock me 100% if he didn’t appear on the show. He’ll be there. TBD as to whether he’s in an actual match or not. Discussions were ongoing this week. Taker news is always tight lipped backstage. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 8, 2019

The last time Undertaker missed WrestleMania was in 2000 as he was sidelined at the time due to injury.

— After missing Raw this week, Alexa Bliss shot down a rumor that she’s injured.

Haha I’m not . Thanks tho :) ✌🏻🖤 https://t.co/oQ0eTKUGwT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 5, 2019

This rumor originated from Dave Meltzer saying after Raw on Wrestling Observer Radio that she’s injured again. We heard that she’s not injured as she missed Raw to take care of her sick dog.