Update On The Whereabouts Of Sean Waltman
Published On 05/01/2017 | News
As noted yesterday, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman missed Saturday night’s IPW:UK event and there has been concern about his whereabouts.
Waltman’s co-host on The Tomorrow Show, Kevin Undergaro, said that Waltman is OK but is currently dealing with issues and will speak soon. Here is what he wrote:
Everyone askin about r @TheTomorrowShow cohost & most imp r friend @TheRealXPac. We spoke. He'a dealing w-issues but IS ok. He'll speak soon pic.twitter.com/USoqapKFyJ
— keven undergaro (@undergaro) April 30, 2017