Update On Top Stars Possibly Leaving Impact Wrestling In 2018

As previously noted, Bobby Lashley and EC3 are reportedly two names that could be leaving Impact Wrestling soon as the company looks to continue cutting its budget.

YouTube account Heel by Nature is reporting that EC3’s contract expires in the 2nd quarter of 2018. EC3 and Alberto El Patron are said to be the higest paid wrestlers in the company. The belief is that El Patron will stay with the company if he’s offered a similar deal to what he currently has.

In addition to the names mentioned above, Eddie Edwards’ deal is reported to be expiring in January after the next set of tapings.