Tye Dillinger, now known as Shawn Spears, released details about his future plans in wrestling:

Ok, under 2 weeks out and my excitement is already building. So, Let’s get to work.

NOW accepting bookings for shows after May. 31st, 2019 and available now for select signings and appearances.

Email: SpearsBookings@gmail.com

Thank you all and I look forward to this.

— Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) March 1, 2019