Update On Vince McMahon Bleeding On SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon’s Original Role For The Angle

The headbutt spot between Vince McMahon and Kevin Owens last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE was planned for Vince to get busted open, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was speculated that Vince bladed before the segment and covered it up with nu-skin, which would lead to the wound re-opening with a lot of blood.

Meltzer confirmed last night on Wrestling Observer Radio that it is indeed what happened, however, it is believed that Vince used Vaseline instead of nu-skin to cover the cut.

Meltzer added that the original plan was for Stephanie McMahon to come to the ring with a towel. Vince was supposed to be bleeding all over the towel, which is why she came out.

WWE.com issued a storyline update on Vince on Wednesday, stating that following the attack, he did not give comment and refused to be looked at by medical staff.

Meltzer felt the angle was recklessness, stating that Vince’s memory “is really bad now.” He hopes that Vince doesn’t pay for it sooner or later.