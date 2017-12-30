Update On Vince McMahon Filing Multiple Football-Related Trademarks

In an update and WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon filing several football-related trademarks, the UFL trademark filed by VKM Ventures has been given an initial refusal due to the possibility of it conflicting with another UFL trademark that is in the process of being trademarked by the Urban Fitness League, who filed the trademark in January 2017 for fitness and weightlifting purposes.



Until the trademark is finalized by the Urban Fitness League, then work on VKM Ventures’ application could be suspended unless VKM Ventures can provide the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with a valid argument that there will not be any conflicts arising from the trademark filed. The refusal notice also stated that the classification and identification of goods and services needs to be amended to provide a clear understanding of why they are applying for the trademark and that the company applied for 8 different classes, but only provided a processing fee that was sufficient for just one class.



In regards to the trademarks on XFL, there will not be any movement going forward on those trademarks until around early March due to the three month waiting period that is put in place for new trademark applications.