We noted back in October that WWE is looking to sign Rockstar Spud, who recently departed from Impact Wrestling, with the idea of adding him to the 205 Live roster. He asked for his release from Impact and it was granted.

PWinsider.com is reporting that Spud is slated to start with the sports entertainment company next week at the post-Clash of Champions PPV TV tapings. With him competing in the cruiserweight division, he will work Raw and 205 Live TV events.