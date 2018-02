It’s been well documented that WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was slated to be backstage at Monday Night Raw in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Well, we now know the reason why the former WWE/WCW/TNA superstar was at the TV event, which is the flagship show for the sports entertainment company.

PWinsider.com is reporting that DDP was backstage to film interviews for upcoming WWE projects including the Randy Savage: Unreleased Matches DVD.