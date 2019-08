Regarding the women’s tag team title match being bumped from Summerslam, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“For whatever reason I guess they decided to move it off the pay-per-view, I guess to give it more time and put it on TV. So I don’t know if we’re done to thirteen matches on the pay-per-view, but it’s probably a good thing to take one match off the pay-per-view anyway.”