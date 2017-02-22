Update On WWE Network Features, Alexa Bliss Gets Title Plates, WCW Star Turns 46

– In the video below, Naomi’s custom side plates are removed and Alexa Bliss has her plates added back to the SmackDown Women’s Title. As noted, Naomi was forced to relinquish the title last night due to an injury. Bliss then defeated Becky Lynch in a match for the vacant title. She is now a two-time champion.

– Former WCW star Super Calo turns 46 today.

– WWE Network announced the following feature updates for this week: