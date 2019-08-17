Update On WWE NXT Possibly Moving To The USA Network

As previously noted, there is now talk about NXT moving to the USA Network instead of FS1.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has noted that the move could take place before AEW’s TNT debut on October 2nd. Big East basketball has reportedly been an issue with WWE wanting to move NXT to FS1.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation:

“I woke up this morning and I was told there was a meeting with a number of NXT talent and they were told that NXT was moving to Wednesdays on the USA Network.”

PWInsider.com also noted the following:

“One source pointed out that NXT has an planned taping at Full Sail University on Wednesday 9/11 and that they could easily launch the show ‘live’ at that taping.”