Update On WWE Royal Rumble Seating Problems

Reddit user evanweb546 provided an update about seating issues that fans had at the Alamodome for the Royal Rumble.

WWE came through for myself and /u/tehdudeabides (and I assume everyone else that contacted them via email or phone call) we’re getting our commemorative chairs sent to our homes, a handful of three month Network vouchers, AND (holy shit) the next event in my area that looks appealing we can get comped seats! They and the Dome made a mess of things, but damn have they made up for it! Absolute stand up folks at our favorite wrestling conglomerate, y’all. Legit.

GIANT thank you to Kosha from WWE who was out of this world kind to my buddy and I.