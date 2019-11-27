Update Regarding Seth Rollins’ Character Direction

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the character direction of Seth Rollins and if he is officially a heel yet:

“Yes, Seth Rollins has turned heel. I know a lot of times we see these weird storylines and such on Raw and I think somebody has turned heel and I’m told ‘no, no, no they’re still a babyface’ or whatever. This is definitely a heel turn for Seth Rollins.”

All of this stuff that Seth has been doing where he’s been booed out of the building – up until yesterday, the idea was never that he was turning heel. It was his idea to turn heel. In his mind, he may have been planting seeds but he was supposed to have been a babyface all the way up until yesterday [and then] boom he turned.”

“This is not like a slow turn that they’re doing right now. This is his idea. This is his character. He is a heel who thinks he right. I guess he thinks he’s 1997 Bret Hart.”

“The Seth Rollins character thinks that you the fans are being unfair to WWE. So, he’s gonna wrestle like a babyface while burying you. That seems to be the plan. I guess we’ll see what they do next week.”