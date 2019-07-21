Update Regarding The WWE RAW Reunion Special

In addition to Jim Ross, Bret Hart and Bully Ray are additional names that turned down an appearance for this Monday’s RAW reunion special.

According to PWInsider.com, Maryse is another name that will be in attendance for RAW Reunion. The site also mentioned the following regarding Hornswoggle:

“Swoggle was spotted in Fort Lauderdale this weekend by two different PWInsider.com readers, so he’s in the Sunshine State currently. That’s only 3-4 hours from Tampa, the site of Raw Reunion.”

With R-Truth referring to Drake Maverick as “Hornswoggle” numerous times on WWE television, it would be fitting to include the real Hornswoggle in a 24/7 storyline.